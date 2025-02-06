Munich airport’s consultancy and management arm is to support the effort to re-open the UK’s Doncaster Sheffield airport.

The regional airport closed in 2022, following 17 years of operation, after a business review by owner Peel Group determined its economic prospects were limited.

But Doncaster’s city council is working to re-open the airport in spring 2026, and has set up a wholly-owned company, FlyDoncater, to operate the facility.

The city’s mayor, Ros Jones, also recently disclosed that an international airport operator was “ready and waiting…to work with us”.

Doncaster Sheffield airport-c-Doncaster Sheffield airport

Source: Doncaster Sheffield airport

Doncaster Sheffield offered flights by budget and leisure carriers before its closure

Munich Airport International will act as a strategic partner of FlyDoncaster to pursue the re-opening plan, the council states, providing operational and management services.

“Our mission is to participate in the development of the airport in Doncaster into a top modern and competitive UK airport,” says MAI managing director Lorenzo Di Loreto.

The council has also been supported by a specialist entity identified as FP Airports.

Jones says MAI has a “pedigree” in the sector and offers “a wealth of experience, capacity and influence”.

The decision allows the council to “press ahead with the necessary airport mobilisation activity”.

Jones insists the re-opened Doncaster Sheffield will be a “major economic stimulus” for the city and the region.

Topics