Munich airport’s consultancy and management arm is to support the effort to re-open the UK’s Doncaster Sheffield airport.

The regional airport closed in 2022, following 17 years of operation, after a business review by owner Peel Group determined its economic prospects were limited.

But Doncaster’s city council is working to re-open the airport in spring 2026, and has set up a wholly-owned company, FlyDoncater, to operate the facility.

The city’s mayor, Ros Jones, also recently disclosed that an international airport operator was “ready and waiting…to work with us”.

Munich Airport International will act as a strategic partner of FlyDoncaster to pursue the re-opening plan, the council states, providing operational and management services.

“Our mission is to participate in the development of the airport in Doncaster into a top modern and competitive UK airport,” says MAI managing director Lorenzo Di Loreto.

The council has also been supported by a specialist entity identified as FP Airports.

Jones says MAI has a “pedigree” in the sector and offers “a wealth of experience, capacity and influence”.

The decision allows the council to “press ahead with the necessary airport mobilisation activity”.

Jones insists the re-opened Doncaster Sheffield will be a “major economic stimulus” for the city and the region.