Developers of a major transport hub for central Poland, centred on an international airport, are seeking bids for the air traffic control tower.

The tower – depending on the selection – will be up to 105m in height, with the final figure determined by visibility analysis.

But it is set to become the tallest such tower in the country, far exceeding the 46m structure at Katowice airport.

“Along with the terminal, this could be one of the most iconic buildings of the new airport,” says project management company Centralny Port Komunikacyjny, adding that preliminary visualisations are expected by the first quarter of next year.

Nine companies and four consortia have been invited to participate in the tender procedure.

The contract will include the airport operations centre, rescue and firefighting buildings, and other structures.

Preparatory construction work on the airport site is scheduled to commence this year, and initial works projects – focused on terminal foundations and tunnels for the rail link – have recently been allocated.

CPK says the airport will integrate air, rail and road transport at the site located between Warsaw and Lodz. The airport, in its initial phase, will be able to handle 40 million annual passengers.