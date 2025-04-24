Pakistani authorities have barred Indian aircraft from the country’s airspace, as tensions between the two sides rise in the aftermath of a 22 April attack on tourists near Pahalgam.

The move has been detailed in a NOTAM effective 25 April.

It states that Pakistan airspace is “not available” to Indian-registered aircraft, and this extends to aircraft operated, owned or leased by Indian carriers.

Military flights are also covered by the prohibition, which includes both the Lahore and Karachi flight information regions into which Pakistan’s airspace is split.

The NOTAM remains in effect until around 25 May – although this is an estimate.

Air India has informed passengers that, owing to the restriction, it expects some of its flights on North American, European and Middle Eastern routes will be forced to take “an alternative extended route”.

It states that it “regrets the inconvenience” caused by the “unforeseen airspace closure that is outside our control”.

“At Air India, the safety of our customers and crew remains top priority,” it adds.

Pahalgam is situated in the Jammu and Kashmir region, which is administered by India.

India’s government, in the aftermath of the attack, is suspending visa services to Pakistani nationals with immediate effect.

All valid visas issued to Pakistani nationals are being revoked from 27 April, and medical visas will be valid only to 29 April. The government has stated that all Pakistani nationals in India must leave before the expiry of amended visas.

Indian nationals are being “strongly advised” to avoid travelling to Pakistan.