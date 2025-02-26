Manchester airport in the UK is to introduce a hybrid digital tower to assist with ground movements at the hub.

Air navigation service NATS says the project will provide tower controllers with two panoramic arrays of high-definition cameras to cover 28 parking stands and four taxiing lanes.

The installation, which will be live next year, is intended to provide “pin-sharp and optimised” views of Manchester’s newly-extended Terminal 2 stands and taxiways, it adds.

Controllers will use live video feed from the cameras which will be enhanced with real-time radar data and overlays to manage aircraft ground movements.

NATS is working with its digital specialist Searidge Technologies on the scheme which, it says, will “enhance capacity and improve on-time performance” at Manchester.

Searidge will deploy its Digital Apron Management System to ground-movement positions in the control tower.

“This system will decrease delays and help us operate more flights, meaning greater choice, value and flexibility for our passengers,” says Manchester airport head of airfield operations Gary Renault.

NATS has carried out other projects with Searidge including a capacity-management initiative at London Heathrow’s tower which uses the company’s artificial intelligence and neural network system Aimee.

As part of the Manchester programme a development suite will be deployed to test possible additional tools. The Aimee system could be put in place at Manchester, says NATS, to support processes such as turnaround.

Combination of cameras and digital technology will enable “better decision-making”, says NATS chief solutions officer for digital towers Andy Taylor.