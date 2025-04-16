East Russian carrier Aurora Group has been granted an operating certificate for a subsidiary which will focus on unmanned aerial vehicles.

Aurora Group claims the division – known as Aurora BAS – is the only such company in Russia established with an airline at its foundation.

It states that the operating certificate, following assessment by federal aviation regulator Rosaviatsia, is formal confirmation of its readiness to carry out UAV services and “develop a new direction”.

Aurora-BAS will carry out cargo transport as well as operations such as aerial photography in the Sakhalin region.

“Just as Aurora’s aim is to ensure air transport accessibility in [eastern Russian districts], the mission of Aurora-BAS is to operate unmanned aerial vehicles in a single airspace with civil aircraft to solve business problems,” says Aurora chief Konstantin Sukhorebrik.

The head of the new division, Dmitry Tretyakov, adds that approval to operate will allow it to fly UAVs commercially and pursue “promising projects”.

Aurora Group’s primary operator, Aurora Airlines, uses a fleet of 19 aircraft including eight Airbus A319s, eight De Havilland Dash 8s and three DHC-6s.

It has a co-operation arrangement with several other carriers – among the Yakutia and Khabarovsk Airlines – to enhance connectivity in eastern Russia.