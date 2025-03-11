French-based flight-training specialist Simaero is installing an Embraer 190 simulator at its Johannesburg facility, intending to support local carriers to move to the type from smaller Embraer regional jets.

The CAE 7000 simulator is being transferred through the company’s leasing partner organisation in China, where it has been used by China Southern Airlines.

Simaero expects the simulator to be certified by the South African Civil Aviation Authority and ready for operation in the second half of this year.

The company says the addition to its Johannesburg centre “reinforces” its position as an African training provider, following relocation of a simulator for MHIRJ CRJ200s and CRJ700s.

“Integration of the E190 simulator aligns with the evolving needs of Simaero’s clients, many of whom are transitioning from the ERJ-145 to the more modern E190,” it states.

“Growing demand for the [E-Jets] has created a pressing need for high-quality simulator training in Africa.”

Simaero South Africa general manager Keith Roseveare says the additional simulators enable the company to offer a “full range of training solutions tailored to the needs of African airlines”.

Last year Simaero and Henan’s civil aviation investment company HNCA established a cross-border simulator operating lease venture intended to facilitate relocation and acquisition of such equipment.

“This initiative aims to bridge the gap between training demand and available simulator capacity, ensuring airlines worldwide have agile and cost-effective access to the latest training technologies,” says Simaero.