Low-cost carrier Ryanair has picked Skyborne Airline Academy as the training provider for its Future Flyer Academy (FFA) programme, which offers UK entrants a dual UK and European licence.

Upon enrolment in the FFA, trainees will receive a conditional job offer from the airline, seeing them join Ryanair as second officers following completion of their Integrated Airline Transport Pilot Licence (ATPL) with Skyborne.

Lee Woodward, Skyborne chief executive, says the firm has received approval from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for the initiative, allowing it for the first time to offer a dual UK Civil Aviation Authority and EASA licence.

“We’re proud to contribute to the industry’s growth by providing Ryanair with pilots who meet and exceed the highest standards of professionalism and expertise,” he adds.

“This collaboration underscores the growing demand for streamlined pathways to the flightdeck and the exceptional quality of our airline cadet programmes, which consistently produce highly skilled and well-prepared individuals.”

Prospective trainees will have the option to select an ab-initio, Modular, or Airline Pilot Standard Multi-Crew Cooperation Course route.

“Ryanair’s new Future Flyer Academy training programme shows our continued commitment to supporting, developing and recruiting aspiring pilots for future positions as we take delivery of over 300 Boeing 737 Max 10 aircraft over the next 10 years,” says Neal McMahon, Ryanair chief operations officer.

Ryanair’s FFA programme will be available to trainees based at Skyborne’s facilities in the UK and Vero Beach, Florida, with full support from both the training provider and airline throughout.