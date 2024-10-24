Three Airbus A380s are to be dismantled and recycled in order to feed demand for spares from remaining operators of the double-deck type.

Break-up of the jets is the subject of an agreement between Tarmac Aerosave and the German asset management firm EastMerchant Capital.

Tarmac Aerosave says they will bring the number of A380s it is recycling to 15.

It points out that it has returned 29 of the type to service over the last two years, and this increase in A380 operations is driving a need to supply spare parts.

The aircraft covered by the agreement are stored at Tarbes in France, one of three Tarmac Aerosave sites alongside Teruel and Toulouse-Francazal.

Tarmac Aerosave declines to disclose the identities of the airframes involved, confirming only that EastMerchant is the owner of the jets.

EastMerchant has been involved in a number of A380 asset transactions with companies including Singapore Airlines, Air France and Dr Peters Group.

The asset-management firm is one of the partners in Crianza Aviation, a widebody leasing specialist in the Korean market.

Parts removal, dismantling and recycling of the three A380s will take place “over the coming months”, says Tarmac Aerosave.

Chief executive Alexandre Brun says the agreement will enable it to “contribute extending the life of the rest of the flying fleet”.

Tarmac Aerosave experience with A380s and its “commitment to a sustainable recycling” were decisive to the agreement, says EastMerchant managing director Baldur Vander.

EastMerchant has linked with UK-based specialist in used serviceable material Skyline Aero to select relevant parts, and Skyline will handle sales and distribution.