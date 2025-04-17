Istanbul’s international airport has implemented a triple-independent runway operation, which will increase hourly traffic capacity from 120 to 148 aircraft movements.

The airport’s operator, IGA, claims the hub becomes the first airport in Europe to operate such a system.

It demonstrated the triple-runway introduction on 17 April with simultaneous departure of three Turkish Airlines flights at about 11:20.

These comprised an Airbus A350-900 (TC-LGU) bound for Amsterdam from runway 34L, an A321neo (TC-LSP) for Kayseri from runway 36 and, between them, a Turkish Cargo Boeing 777F (TC-LJL) departing from runway 35L for Almaty.

IGA says the operation was initiated by transport minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu, who gave the clearance from the airport’s control tower.

Some 500 air traffic controllers have undergone training as part of the introduction.

“This operational transformation not only optimises traffic management in Istanbul but also across European airspace, making it faster, safer, and more efficient,” the operator claims.

It says the additional capacity will lead to fewer delays and reduced emissions, as the airport looks towards handling 200 million annual passengers – last year it recorded just over 80 million.

“This is not merely a technical achievement for us, but also a strategic milestone,” says IGA board member Mehmet Kalyoncu.

He says the triple-runway operation is “one of the most critical cornerstones” of its eco-system, adding: “Istanbul is no longer just a destination – it is now a global aviation hub.”