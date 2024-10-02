Russian design bureau Tupolev is establishing a specialised centre to explore upgrade and modernisation of the Tu-214 twinjet.

Production of the Tu-214 as a passenger aircraft is being revived as part of the government’s strategy to provide domestically-built capacity to the country’s carriers.

Tupolev managing director Konstantin Timofeev says the new innovation centre – for which the company is aiming to recruit designers and engineers, with a core group of 12-25 specialists – will be a “unique think-tank”.

“We hope that fresh breakthrough ideas will improve our product, increase production efficiency, and move closer to creating the ideal version of our aircraft,” he adds.

Personnel will seek to improve Tu-214 characteristics including weight and range, while also reducing levels of labour during assembly of the aircraft.

The Tu-214, which is manufactured in Kazan, is intended to complement new types such as the Yakovlev MC-21 and SJ-100, as well as the upgraded Ilyushin Il-114-300.

Russian operator S7 Airlines, which has previously relied on Airbus and Boeing types, has agreed to co-operate with United Aircraft regarding fleet expansion.

S7 recently signed an agreement at the Kazan facility which covers joint work on 100 upgraded Tu-214s for the Siberian carrier.

According to the Tatarstan regional government, the Kazan plant is to be modernised to enhance production processes and offer new capabilities.