Russian design bureau Tupolev is establishing a specialised centre to explore upgrade and modernisation of the Tu-214 twinjet.

Production of the Tu-214 as a passenger aircraft is being revived as part of the government’s strategy to provide domestically-built capacity to the country’s carriers.

Tupolev managing director Konstantin Timofeev says the new innovation centre – for which the company is aiming to recruit designers and engineers, with a core group of 12-25 specialists – will be a “unique think-tank”.

“We hope that fresh breakthrough ideas will improve our product, increase production efficiency, and move closer to creating the ideal version of our aircraft,” he adds.

Tu-214-c-United Aircraft

Source: United Aircraft

Tupolev is recruiting a dedicated team to focus on Tu-214 upgrade initiatives

Personnel will seek to improve Tu-214 characteristics including weight and range, while also reducing levels of labour during assembly of the aircraft.

The Tu-214, which is manufactured in Kazan, is intended to complement new types such as the Yakovlev MC-21 and SJ-100, as well as the upgraded Ilyushin Il-114-300.

Russian operator S7 Airlines, which has previously relied on Airbus and Boeing types, has agreed to co-operate with United Aircraft regarding fleet expansion.

S7 recently signed an agreement at the Kazan facility which covers joint work on 100 upgraded Tu-214s for the Siberian carrier.

According to the Tatarstan regional government, the Kazan plant is to be modernised to enhance production processes and offer new capabilities.

