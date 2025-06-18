Turkish cargo carrier MNG Airlines is set to become an Airbus A350F operator after signing a memorandum of understanding with the manufacturer for two of the freighters.

MNG is already an Airbus freighter operator having previously signed for four A330-200Fs. It ultimately ended up taking only one of these new-build freighters, instead taking converted A330-300s.

“This agreement for two A350Fs deepens a partnership with Airbus across its full range of freighter programmes,” says MNG chairman Murathan Doruk Gunal.

”This move strengthens our position across key trade lanes, including Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and a growing footprint in North America.

“It will support both our scheduled and charter operations and give us added flexibility to meet evolving cargo demands, from e-commerce to high-value freight and express logistics.”

MNG’s agreement marks the second commitment for the Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97-powered freighter disclosed by Airbus during the show, after Saudi Arabian lessor AviLease placed an order for 22 A350Fs.