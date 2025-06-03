UK start-up Global Airlines insists it is not switching its business model towards becoming a wet-lease operator, and remains intent on evolving into a scheduled airline.

The company clarified its plans a couple of weeks after carrying out initial Airbus A380 flights with two transatlantic services to New York JFK from Glasgow and Manchester in May.

Portuguese wet-lease specialist Hi Fly had carried out the JFK flights. Global Airlines states that wet-lease has “always been part of our discussions” with Hi Fly.

But it stresses it is “not planning to change any strategy” to become a wet-lease operator, adding: ”Nothing has changed about our direction of travel and the vision and ambition we have for the future.

“We still have our eye on the ultimate goal of becoming a scheduled airline in the future, but we recognise there are still a lot of things to tackle on that journey.”

It argues that the JFK services were a “monumental achievement”, in the face of scepticism, and the company indicates it wants to provide “some transparency” on its operation to allay speculation.

While a number of those who travelled on the JFK flights mentioned relatively few passengers being on board, Global Airlines insists the services were “never planned to be full or even close to it”.

“That was not the point of them,” it adds. “We wanted to test our service and products and we wanted to focus on our premium cabins.”

But the company acknowledges that its first flight “was a bit of a challenge” – particularly given the extent of work to bring it about – and not every passenger was satisfied.

“Not everything was perfect – or even great,” it says. “We know what we can improve and we know where we want to focus. But we also know what we nailed and what was loved.”

Global Airlines’ aircraft (9H-GLOBL) has since returned to Dresden where it had previously undergone maintenance work with EFW.

It states that it is holding discussions with “various organisations” on matters including finance and maintenance. While it declines to elaborate, it adds: “We have plenty to say and we want to say more.”