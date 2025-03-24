United Aircraft has conducted a second test flight with the Russian-powered Yakovlev Superjet 100, to expand the operating envelope.

The twinjet has been fitted with Aviadvigatel PD-8 engines as a replacement for the PowerJet SaM146.

PD-8s will be installed as standard on the SJ-100, a newly-developed version of the Superjet which will feature a larger proportion of domestically-sourced components and systems.

The second test flight lasted 2h 4min, and the aircraft achieved an altitude of 7,600m (25,000ft).

As part of the test schedule, the engines were shut off and successfully restarted in the air. United Aircraft says this is “one of the important stages” of the programme.

SJ-100 chief designer Kirill Kuznetsov says a crucial consideration in the aircraft’s development has been to ensure the PD-8 is similar in feel and behaviour to the SaM146, smoothing integration with Superjet customers.

Superjet programme programme design chief Vladimir Lavrov adds that the manufacturer does not want the SJ-100 to require “special techniques” from the flight crew or maintenance personnel.

He says serially-built SJ-100s will have winglets, because the company’s analysis has shown that they improve take-off and landing performance, and generate fuel savings of around 4%.

Lavrov also points out that the aircraft – and its engine – will need to demonstrate the ability to operate in the wide range of weather conditions experienced by its customers, as part of the certification effort.