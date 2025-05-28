US lessor Azorra is to acquire a batch of 49 Embraer E-Jet aircraft from the portfolio of Middle Eastern leasing company Dubai Aerospace Enterprise.

DAE has disclosed that it is selling around 75 aircraft to two parties, neither of which it has identified.

But Florida-based Azorra has revealed it is picking up the E-Jets package, as well as a pair of GE Aerospace CF34 engines which power the models.

“These reliable and proven aircraft complement our commitment to new technology crossover jets, reflecting our confidence in the growing demand within this segment,” says chief executive John Evans.

The aircraft are currently leased to 12 different customers.

Azorra says the acquisition follows previous agreements undertaken to expand its operation, including the takeover of Voyager Aviation Holdings in 2023 and the purchase of 48 former Nordic Aviation Capital aircraft.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to be completed later this year.

DAE has not revealed the terms of the transactions.

It says its second agreement covers the sale of around 25 out-of-production aircraft which are being taken by a financial investor.

DAE says the overall disposal of the E-Jets and out-of-production models will reduce the average age of its passenger fleet, which – post-divestment – will comprise 45% Boeing, 42% Airbus and 13% ATR types.

“These transactions will achieve multiple objectives by aligning our portfolio composition with our stated target aircraft types, and enhancing the overall fuel efficiency, age profile and remaining lease term characteristics of the portfolio,” says DAE chief Firoz Tarapore.