Warsaw’s secondary Modlin airport is to be equipped with a digital control tower which will be overseen from an operations centre in the Polish capital.

Modlin is a former military airfield which underwent renovation and opened as a commercial facility in 2012.

Budget carrier Ryanair is, by far, the main user of the airport.

Polish air navigation service PANSA has selected Saab to provide a remote digital tower to Modlin, through which it will become the first airport in the country to operate with such an installation.

PANSA’s operations centre will be tasked with remote air traffic management at the airport.

“Implementation of the innovative remote tower opens a new chapter in air traffic management,” says PANSA chief Magdalena Jaworska-Mackowiak.

“It is not just a technological leap forward, but a real change in the way we think about the safety and efficiency of air operations.”

Modlin will be equipped with high-definition cameras for day and night operation, as well as multilateration systems for enhanced air traffic surveillance.

Saab Air Traffic Management states that the digital tower system enables integration with future features based on artificial intelligence and unmanned traffic management capabilities.