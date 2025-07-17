The deal was announced following White House meeting between Bahrain’s crown prince and US president Trump.

Bahrain airline Gulf Air has agreed to purchase 12 Boeing 787s under a deal revealed on 17 July, one day after the country’s crown prince visited US president Donald Trump at the White House.

The agreement, which has not yet been finalised, also calls for the airline to acquire options to purchase a further six of the Boeing widebody jets.

“This agreement marks a transformative step in Gulf Air’s strategic growth journey as we expand our global footprint and modernise our fleet,” says Gulf Air Group chair Khalid Taqi. “The Boeing 787 Dreamliner has proven to be an exceptional aircraft for our long-haul operations.”

Gulf Air already operates 10 787s and has two on order separately with Boeing, according to Cirium data.

The airline signed the agreement during a ceremony attended by Taqi, Bahrain finance and economic minister sheikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, US Commerce secretary Howard Lutnick and Boeing Commercial Airplanes chief executive Stephanie Pope.

The deal comes after president Trump hosted Bahrain Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa at the White House on 16 July.

“We are proud to deepen our partnership with Boeing and reaffirm our commitment to positioning Bahrain as a key global aviation hub,” says Gulf Air’s Taqi.

Boeing has secured other large deals this year from Middle East countries during or immediately following visits there by Trump.

The US president attended a May meeting in Doha during which Qatar Airways ordered 130 787s and 30 777-9s. The day prior, while Trump was in Saudi Arabia, Riyadh lessor AviLease disclosed ordering 20 737 Max 8s and taking options for a further 10.