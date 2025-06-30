Canadian business jet manufacturer Bombardier has landed a firm order for 50 Challenger- and Global-family jets from an anonymous first-time customer.

Bombardier says the deal is valued at $1.7 billion, with deliveries set to begin in 2027.

Included in the contract are options for a further 70 aircraft – which, if exercised, would escalate its value to an estimated $4 billion – as well as a services agreement described as the first of its kind between an OEM and operator.

“The customer has elected to remain anonymous prior to unveiling their offering in the marketplace,” Bombardier says.

Eric Martel, Bombardier’s chief executive, says the order “underscores the competitive advantage Bombardier’s full scope of products and services brings to customers throughout the entire aircraft cycle, from design to delivery, then throughout the in-service journey”.

It is possible the customer’s identity will be revealed ahead of or during the NBAA show in Las Vegas later this year.