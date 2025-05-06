Cirrus Aircraft has rolled out an update to its SR-series G7 aircraft that comes equipped with an emergency auto-land system – a first for a single-piston aircraft – and other new cockpit features.

The Minnesota company on 6 May revealed the new SR-series G7+, building on the G7 variant that received certification in early 2024. The G7 is the seventh generation of the company’s SR-series lineup, which includes the SR20, SR22 and SR22T.

In a first for its class, the G7+ comes standard with the Garmin’s emergency auto-land system – similar to the auto-land function available on Cirrus’s SF50 Vision Jet.

“The integration of Safe Return Emergency Autoland in the SR-series marks the world’s first FAA-approved autonomous emergency landing system in a single-engine piston aircraft,” Cirrus says. “Anyone in the cabin can activate the system with the touch of a button in the event of an in-flight emergency, commanding the aircraft to navigate to a suitable nearby airport and land autonomously.”

The Federal Aviation Administration approved the auto-land system on 11 April, Cirrus says. That company is “already delivering” the G7+.

The auto-land feature uses algorithms and sensors to identify a suitable airport and then to fly and land there. It stops the aircraft on the runway and shuts down its engine, Cirrus says.

Also, during descent, the system communicates with air traffic controllers, even switching frequencies as required, and with passengers. It displays messages on the cockpit displays saying where the aircraft will land and at what time, and how much fuel remains, Cirrus says.

The G7+ has other new features, including a “Runway Occupancy Awareness” system that uses ADS-B data to alert pilots visually and audibly of potential conflicts with other aircraft on or near airport runways.

Cirrus also gave the G7+ a “smart pitot heat” system that activates the pitot heat function based on outside air temperature. Additionally, G7+ buyers can subscribe to an “automatic database updates” feature that downloads navigation data to ensure pilots have current information.

Cirrus in January 2024 rolled out the baseline G7 variant of the SR-series aircraft. Features new at the time included Garmin high-resolution touch screen, a push-to-start button, an automatic fuel selector system and a redesigned interior.

The SR22T is the flagship of the SR-series family. With a 315hp (235kW) turbocharged Continental TSIO-550 engine, SR22Ts achieve up to 213kt cruise speed and 1,021nm (1,891km) of range, according to Cirrus’ website.

The two other variants include SR22s, which have 310hp Continental IO-550s, 1,169nm of range and a 183kt maximum cruise speed, and baseline SR20s, which have 215hp Lycoming IO-390s, 709nm of range and cruise at 155kt.