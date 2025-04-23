Gulfstream G700s flew out the door during the first quarter of 2025, with accelerating deliveries pushing parent General Dynamics’ aerospace business to a $432 million operating profit for the period, up 69% year on year.

Savannah-based Gulfstream delivered a total 36 aircraft in first quarter, up from 24 in first quarter of 2024, General Dynamics said in disclosing its first-quarter financial results on 23 April.

Notably, Gulfstream’s first-quarter deliveries included 13 of the ultra-long-range G700, which had, until just days ago when the G800 was certificated, been the company’s flagship and longest-range in-service jet.

Gulfsteam’s first-quarter deliveries also included 17 other large-cabin types and six midsize-cabin jets.

“This quarter really shows the robust revenue increase driven by the introduction of the G700,” says General Dynamics chief executive Phebe Novakovic.

Indeed, General Dynamics’ aerospace division, which includes Gulfstream and aircraft services provider Jet Aviation, generated $3.0 billion in revenue during the first quarter, a 45% year-on-year jump.

Gulfstream did not deliver any G700s in the first quarter of 2024, as the Federal Aviation Administration certificated the type on 29 March last year. The FAA and European aviation regulator EASA certificated the G800, which is the G700’s sister ship, on 16 April.

Jet Aviation also performed solidly in the first quarter, generating 8% more revenue and 22% more profit year on year, Novakovic says. “This business has become a real jewel.”

The CEO says Gulfstream’s supply chain issues “continue to improve” and that suppliers are “performing better to both schedule and quality”, adding, “We are finding fewer faults, and those that we are finding are becoming easier to fix”.

For those reasons, Novakovic says she is “increasingly confident that we can meet this year’s delivery plan”.

General Dynamics’ outlook calls for Gulfstream to deliver about 150 aircraft in 2025, up from 136 deliveries last year.

The company has yet to estimate how tariffs might impact its business, with Novakovic saying such projections are premature due to significant uncertainty.

“We do not know the scope and breadth of the tariff issues at the moment and will not for a while,” she says. “Anything I might say on that subject would be pure speculation.”