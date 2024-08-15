Gulfstream successfully completed first flight of its new G400 business jet with a nearly 3h sortie starting and ending at Savannah Hilton Head International airport in Georgia. 

The flight kicks off a planned flight-test programme in Savannah and expands Gulfstream’s family of next-generation business jets, the company said on 15 August.

Gulfstream G400

Source: Gulfstream

Gulfstream completed first flight of the in-development G400 on 15 August

During the first flight, the G400 reached a speed of Mach 0.85 and an altitude of 41,000ft, burning a blend of sustainable aviation fuel and conventional jet fuel. 

“The completion of the first flight marks a significant milestone for the G400,” says Mark Burns, Gulfstream’s president. “It demonstrates, yet again, the maturity of Gulfstream’s new aircraft programs and the advantages created by the intentionally designed commonalities shared across our next-generation fleet.”

The type will be available in nine, 11 or 12-passenger cabin configurations. 

Gulfstream’s family of next-generation business jets also includes the G500, G600, the flagship G700 and and ultra-long-range G800. 

The company assembles G500 and G600 business jets at a facility in Savannah that is ready to transition from G400 development to production. 

Gulfstream has been producing G500s and G600s on two lines at the site. With a 142,000sq ft (13,192sq m) expansion completed last year, it added a third line and additional space for producing the G400, which it expects to start delivering to customers next year. 

