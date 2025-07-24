The administration of US President Donald Trump says it has secured a commitment from Japan to purchase 100 Boeing aircraft as part of the newly negotiated US-Japan trade deal.

The White House on 23 July revealed broad terms of the sweeping agreement, which the US administration says reduces barriers hindering access by US companies to Japanese markets.

“Japan has committed to purchase US-made commercial aircraft, including an agreement to buy 100 Boeing aircraft,” says the White House.

Japan also committed to spend “additional billions of dollars annually [on] purchases of US defence equipment, enhancing interoperability and alliance security in the Indo-Pacific”, the White House adds.

The announcement did not provide more detail. Boeing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The trade deal also subjects Japanese products imported into the USA to a 15% tariff.

President Donald Trump has seemingly gone to bat for Boeing during recent negotiations with several nations. This month, after Bahrain’s crown prince visited the White House, Bahrain carrier Gulf Air said it agreed to buy 12 787s.

The US president attended a May meeting in Doha during which Qatar Airways ordered 130 787s and 30 777-9s. The day prior, while Trump was in Saudi Arabia, Riyadh lessor AviLease disclosed ordering 20 737 Max 8s and taking options for a further 10.

Japan’s largest airlines are already among Boeing’s top customers, though those carriers have in recent decades diversified to operate more jets made by Boeing competitor Airbus.

Japan Airlines’ fleet includes 42 737s, 27 767s, 11 777s and 45 787s, while All Nippon Airways operates 39 737s, 21 767s, 30 777s and 86 787s, according to Cirium fleets data.