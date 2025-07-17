United Airlines has expressed renewed confidence in Boeing’s 737 Max production recovery, though the carrier continues to face delays with its 787 Dreamliner deliveries amid ongoing engine supply constraints.

“Boeing doing a great job on their narrowbodies… We’re seeing Max deliveries actually slightly ahead of the schedule we were planning on,” United chief financial officer Michael Leskinen said during the airline’s second-quarter earnings call on 17 July. “All evidence suggests that they are going to maintain that trajectory.”

United is among Boeing’s largest customers, holding outstanding orders for 286 737 Max and 143 787s. The airline has been waiting for Boeing to achieve certification of the long-delayed 737 Max 10, the largest variant of the aircraft family.

Leskinen says United is “hopeful” it will begin receiving 737 Max 10s in 2027, but the airline is making contingency plans in case deliveries are further pushed back. That plan calls for relying more on 737 Max 9s, Leskinen adds.

Boeing is behind on its deliveries of 787s to United, says the CFO, citing ongoing constrained availability of engines. United’s 787s are to be powered by GE Aerospace GEnx turbofans.