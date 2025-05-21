Middle Eastern carrier Etihad Airways has posted its highest first-quarter net profit, up 30% to Dhs685 million ($187 million), which it attributes to strong demand and efficiency gains.

Passenger and cargo activity drove a 15% rise in revenues to Dhs6.6 billion, the Abu Dhabi-based airline states.

Its fleet has increased by nine aircraft – to a total of 98 – from the same point last year. Over the quarter it brought a sixth Airbus A380 back into service.

The carrier serves 80 destinations and is opening 16 over the course of 2025.

Chief executive Antonoaldo Neves says the performance “reflects the strength of our business and the dedication of our people”.

Passenger numbers rose 16% during the quarter to 5 million while passenger load factor increased to 87%.