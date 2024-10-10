Russian carrier Aeroflot expects to switch fully to domestically-developed software next year as part of its digitisation strategy, its chief executive has told the country’s prime minister.

Aeroflot chief Sergei Alexandrovsky informed prime minister Mikhail Mishustin during a meeting that the company had achieved “significant progress” in transforming its digital operations over the past two years.

He said the company plans to “completely switch to domestic software” in 2025, having reached a level of 90% last year with a target of 95% this year.

“Any modern company cannot effectively exist without a developed IT landscape,” he added.

Alexandrovsky said Aeroflot Group plans to start implementing a new airworthiness and maintenance package, known as ‘Kupol’, next year to replace the AMOS software.

“This is a product the market needs, everyone is waiting for it,” he stated, adding that it was 65% ready. The group will introduce it for its own airlines, before offering it to other carriers.

Alexandrovsky told Mishustin that the company would launch a domestically-developed flight planning program this year.

He said this would provide fuel savings from 2-5% which would equate to around Rb8 billion ($82 million) per year.

Next year the carrier also intends to introduce an automated revenue-management program, Alexandrosky added: “Passengers will be able to choose tickets at the best price.”

Mishustin stated: “Intention is great – the main thing is that all the plans become reality. Savings from implementation of more efficient software, and so on, are the future.”