Kazakh operator Air Astana Group is expecting to expand its fleet to 84 aircraft by the end of the decade, from 57 at the close of last year.

Air Astana ended 2024 with 34 aircraft while its FlyArystan subsidiary had 23, after each carrier took delivery of five jets over the 12-month period.

The company adds that it redelivered three Embraer E2-family jets, as part of a fleet-simplification strategy under which all the Embraer jets will be phased out in favour of Airbus single-aisle jets.

“All Embraer pilots have now been converted to Airbus,” it states.

Over the first part of 2025 the group has taken the total fleet to 60 aircraft and expects to have 63 by year-end.

“We continue to proactively manage the fleet and add capacity in line with our growth strategy,” says chief executive Peter Foster.

Air Astana Group says its A320 full-flight simulator is operating at “full utilisation” and it received a second simulator in February which will be commissioned by the end of this year – potentially providing a revenue stream from third-party training.

It adds that it is “in the final stages” of being granted a multi-pilot licence.

The group has worked to reduce the impact of Pratt & Whitney engine issues affecting its A320neo-family fleet.

Foster says the company took “early action” to “rest engines” during the low season – carrying out 93 engine replacements last year – while securing additional aircraft and spare powerplants.

It has introduced four more older Airbus A320s, and plans to bring in another over the first quarter of this year.

The group also has 13 spare engines for the A320neo family.

Foster says the assumption for engine off-wing time assumption for the Pratt & Whitney issue remains at 18 months.

“Although the group is now being delivered completely fault-free engines, the issue is expected to persist and require pro-active mitigating actions for the foreseeable future,” says the company.

Air Astana Group has disclosed that its full-year pre-tax profit dipped by 23% to $66.7 million, while its net profit was down by a similar level to $52.8 million.

But it points out that operating profit would have risen nearly 15% to $146 million and net profit would be up 6% to $65 million if non-recurring items – such as $13 million in IPO-related expenses – are excluded.

Air Astana Group is claiming a “strong” performance, attributing it to “pro-active actions taken early in the year to manage industrywide cost and revenue pressures as well as capacity constraints”.