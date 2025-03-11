Air France-KLM Group is to reduce the number of A350 freighters it has ordered from Airbus in light of production delays and following a fleet portfolio assessment.

The decision will see the company reduce its A350-1000F order from eight aircraft to six, reports FlightGlobal sister publication Air Cargo News.

Three of these aircraft will be operated by Air France and three by KLM subsidiary Martinair.

Each had four on order according to Airbus backlog data to the end of February.

A spokesperson says that, following the adjustment, the Franco-Dutch group’s freighter fleet would be maintained at its current level of six aircraft, complemented by the belly capacity of passenger aircraft.

“Air France-KLM constantly assesses its fleet portfolio to best balance future capital expenditures with commercial and operational efficiency,” a spokesperson for the airline says.

“With this in mind, and in the context of Airbus’s announcement that the [A350F’s] entry into service would be delayed, the group has decided to adjust its order of the type, from eight to six,” the spokesperson adds.

“This confirms the group’s commitment to operating a mixed cargo model, with a fleet of full-freighter aircraft, capable of addressing the diverse needs of its customers.”

The A350Fs will replace Air France’s Boeing 777Fs and KLM/Martinair’s Boeing 747-400Fs, whose leases can be extended to ensure the continuity of full-freighter operations.

Air France-KLM Group will convert the remaining two A350Fs to a pair of passenger A350-900s.

These A350-900s will be additional to the group’s existing order for 50 A350s, placed in September 2023.