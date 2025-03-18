The first Air India Airbus A320neo with new cabin products has re-entered service, as the airline continues its cabin retrofit programme for older aircraft.

The narrowbody (VT-EXN) is also repainted with the airline’s new livery, and is the first of 27 A320neos that will undergo an extensive cabin upgrade.

Flight tracking data shows the aircraft is already operating a series of domestic routes from Delhi, including to Bengaluru, Kolkata and Pune.

In June 2024, the airline disclosed the configuration for the retrofitted A320neos, which will for the first time feature a premium-economy product. The three-class A320neos feature eight seats in business-class, 24 in premium economy, and 132 in economy.

VT-EXN will join 14 newly-delivered A320neos already fitted out with the new cabin configuration.

Air India states that the A320neo retrofit programme will be completed by the third quarter of 2025, about three months later than previously disclosed.

As part of a $400 million retrofit programme, Air India is upgrading the interiors of its legacy narrowbody and widebody aircraft, including its Boeing 787s and 777s.

In February, the Star Alliance operator said its 777 cabin retrofits were delayed due to “production constraints” with its seat suppliers.

The cabin upgrades for its older widebodies, which also include 787s, were slated to commence in early 2025. While the first 787 will begin its retrofit in April, Air India states that the 777 work will now only commence in early 2026.