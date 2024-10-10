Air Serbia is to open another long-haul route to China, with services to Shanghai Pudong from early next year.

The carrier states that it will fly the Belgrade-Shanghai sector from 11 January.

Air Serbia will operate a twice-weekly service during the winter season, and continue the route over summer 2025.

Its further expansion into China follows the opening of a Guangzhou link on 30 September, its second destination after Tianjin.

Air Serbia will use Airbus A330-200s on the route.

The carrier recently took delivery of a third A330-200 and plans to bring in a fourth this year.

Chief executive Jiri Marek says that the airline is benefiting from a visa-free regime and recent trade agreements.

“We are contributing to the further strengthening of economic relations, business, tourism, and cultural ties between Serbia and China,” he adds.

Flights from Shanghai will enable passengers to connect via Belgrade to multiple cities on the airline’s European network.