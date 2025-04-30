UK start-up carrier Ascend Airways has carried out a flight on behalf of newly-established Air Sierra Leone, flying from London Gatwick to Freetown.

The 26 April service was conducted with a Boeing 737 Max 8 (G-CRUX) painted in Air Sierra Leone livery.

Air Sierra Leone emerged in October last year with plans to operate services through a UK air operator’s certificate.

Ascend Airways is part of wet-lease specialist Avia Solutions Group. It secured its UK AOC a year ago.

The flight between the UK and Sierra Leone’s capital re-establishes a link which has been absent for 12 years.

“It took months of hard work to set this connection up,” says Ascend Airways chief Alastair Willson. “We are looking forward to operating this much-needed route during the summer and winter season.”

The carrier plans to commence a thrice-weekly service for Air Sierra Leone beginning on 16 June

Ascend added the Max 8 earlier this year. It operates other 737s including another Max 8 (G-WEAH) and a 737-800 (G-HODL).

It is planning to expand its operations further this year through an Asian sister airline, Ascend Airways Malaysia.