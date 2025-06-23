Malaysia-based AirAsia X will be expanding its operations into Central Asia with the launch of thrice-weekly flights between Kuala Lumpur and Tashkent.

The Uzbekistan capital is the medium-haul low-cost carrier’s second city in the region, after Almaty in Kazakhstan, which was launched in 2024.

AirAsia X’s Airbus A330s will from 15 October operate thrice-weekly flights between the two cities.

AirAsia X says its choice of launching Tashkent is aimed at “further facilitating air travel between Southeast Asia and Central Asia, fostering stronger trade, tourism and business ties between the regions”.

AirAsia X will be the third operator on the route: national carrier Uzbekistan Airways and low-cost operator Batik Air Malaysia also operate flights between Kuala Lumpur and Tashkent.

Asked for his thoughts on competition on the route, AirAsia X chief Benyamin Ismail points out the “immense potential” in the Central Asia region and growing demand for travel between the two regions.

Ismail, who was speaking at the launch event in Kuala Lumpur, also notes that the two competing carriers also operated low frequencies on the route. Uzbekistan Airways currently operates two times a week, while Lion Air Group-owned Batik has twice-weekly flights.

“[Another] key difference between us and the other airlines is our network… connecting over 130 destinations to Tashkent.” adds Ismail, referring to the wider network of the AirAsia Group of airlines.

He expects the proportion of traffic on the new Tashkent route to be split “50-50” between point-to-point and transit passengers – similar to its traffic mix on its Almaty route.