Asia-Pacific start-up carrier Ascend Airways Malaysia is aiming to commence cargo operations in November this year, as it nears approval of an air operator’s certificate.

The wet-lease and charter carrier is part of Avia Solutions Group and affiliated with the UK operator Ascend Airways which conducts services with a Boeing 737 fleet.

Ascend Airways Malaysia, which says it has moved to the “final stages” of its AOC process, intends to branch into passenger flights after launching freight operations.

It obtained a conditional air service permit from the Malaysian authorities last year.

The Kuala Lumpur-based company expects to introduce its first 737-800 freighter in the third quarter, and take an initial 737-800 passenger jet before the end of this year – with a second arriving in early 2026.

Ascend Airways Malaysia chief Germal Singh Khera says the carrier will “support the growth of local and regional airlines”.

“We want to become a trusted [wet-lease] partner that can help them increase operational agility and capture the rising demand for passenger and cargo operations,” he adds.

Ascend Airways’ UK chief, Alastair Willson, says the Malaysian operation will help develop a “seasonal fleet strategy” between the two countries.

“This model also allows air operators to navigate operational challenges such as unexpected flight disruptions and prolonged maintenance events,” the company adds.