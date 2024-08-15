Four countries in the Asia-Pacific have launched a trial that will give airline pilots more flexibility in choosing routes between destinations.

The user-preferred routing (UPR) trial is being implemented by the air navigation services providers (ANSPs) of Australia, Indonesia, New Zealand, and Singapore, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore.

The trial period will run for three months and covers 38 scheduled routes between Australia/New Zealand and Indonesia/Singapore.

Airlines involved in the project are Air New Zealand, Garuda Indonesia, Qantas, and Singapore Airlines.

During the trial period pilots will have flexibility to choose the most efficient and direct routes, allowing for better use of airspace and reducing emissions.

“CAAS is happy to work with Airservices Australia, AirNav Indonesia and Airways New Zealand on this transformative UPR trial,” says CAAS Director-General Han Kok Juan.

“The collaboration is a good example of how air navigation service providers, with service to airspace users as a shared goal, can work together to make more efficient use of the airspace amongst us, to reduce carbon emissions and flight time.”

After the three-month trial period is completed the ANSPs will review the results. Depending on feedback from the airlines, there is the potential to expand UPR to cover more routes and airlines.