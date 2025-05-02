Wet-lease operator Avion Express is expanding its Latin American reach with a Mexican division, and is initiating the process to secure an air operator’s certificate.

Avion Express says Mexico offers “strong potential”, with opportunities in tourism as well as the regular transport of passengers across the expanse of the country.

It intends to obtain the AOC within two years.

“We aim to support airlines by adding capacity when it’s needed most, particularly in response to demand fluctuations and seasonality in different markets,” says chief executive Darius Kajokas.

Avion Express is seeking a dedicated chief for the Mexican division as part of the AOC approval process.

It says it already has experience in the Mexican market, through a long-term wet-lease partnership.

“We see significant potential in Mexico, where we believe our services can deliver substantial value,” adds Kajokas.

The carrier recently obtained an AOC for another Latin American operation, Avion Express Brasil, which is planned to have a fleet of 10 Airbus A320-family jets by the end of this year.

Avion Express, which is part of Avia Solutions Group and operates 55 A320-family jets, says a Mexican AOC will “significantly reinforce” its position in the wet-lease sector.