Bangkok Airways is investing Bt400 million ($12.4 million) to develop Trat airport – located in eastern Thailand and owned by the carrier – into a future operating hub.

The airport expansion comes amid post-pandemic tourism recovery in Thailand, with Bangkok Airways noting European travellers being a “main driver” for the tourism growth in the eastern regions.

Among works to be carried out include extending the airport’s runway from the current 1,800m (5,906ft) to 2,000m, as well as expanding terminal and aircraft parking capacity.

Bangkok Airways says the additional parking bays will allow Trat airport to handle up to three mid-sized jets up to an Airbus A320, or two turboprops and two narrowbodies.

The airline on 1 September also operated a demonstration flight with an A319 from Bangkok, which it says “showcased the airport’s readiness to accommodate larger aircraft types and greater passenger capacity, further strengthening Trat’s connectivity and economic potential”.

Bangkok Airways operates twice-daily flights from Bangkok with ATR 72s and is the sole operator at the airport.

Airline CEO Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth says the Trat airport expansion has been part of the airline’s “long-term strategy”.

He adds: “The Trat Airport development project will strengthen competitiveness by supporting new domestic and international routes, linking major tourist destinations and economic centres.”