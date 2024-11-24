British Airways is to expand its Cardiff maintenance station in Wales in order to handle Airbus A350 twinjets.

The base is currently able to service only Boeing 777s and 787s.

British Airways started introducing A350-1000s in mid-2019. It operates 18 of the type.

The carrier states that it will expand one of its three Cardiff maintenance bays, providing it with two “fully-flexible” bays.

“[This] will allow more complex and detailed maintenance work to be completed,” it adds.

British Airways will begin the work next year and says it will be completed by 2026.

Cardiff is an “integral part” of the airline’s maintenance operation, says BA chief technical officer Andy Best.

He says the expansion will give it “greater flexibility and control” over heavy maintenance on its Boeing and Airbus long-haul fleets, allowing “more efficient planning”.