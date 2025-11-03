Budget carrier operator AirAsia’s parent, Capital A, is to explore the possibility of establishing a Middle Eastern hub in Bahrain, and setting up a Bahrain-based air operator’s certificate to operate onward connections.

Capital A has signed a preliminary agreement with Bahrain’s ministry of transportation to study the option of opening flights to Bahrain from Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia over the next five years.

The company has been overseeing restructuring of its aviation operations through the sale of its carriers to the AirAsia X arm, creating a single entity called AirAsia Group.

Capital A says it will evaluate a possible AOC in the Gulf kingdom through which single-aisle aircraft could operate to destinations in Europe, Africa, and other parts of the Middle East.

AirAsia expects to operate more than 25 daily flights via Bahrain by 2030.

“With our aviation restructuring soon to be complete, both Capital A and AirAsia are stepping into another bold and disruptive chapter of global growth,” says Capital A chief Tony Fernandes.

“Bahrain will be a powerful launch-pad for us in the Middle East.”

The preliminary agreement refers to a “comprehensive framework” for “deeper aviation and economic co-operation” between the two sides, says Capital A.

It envisions collaboration on future airline operations, cargo, maintenance and other activities, training Bahraini nationals in various fields including cockpit crew, engineering and ground support.

Capital A’s maintenance division, Asia Digital Engineering, plans a new facility in the kingdom, featuring hangars and workshops, to handle narrowbody and widebody aircraft.

“This will enable local and regional airlines to maximise aircraft uptime and unlock additional revenue opportunities,” says the company.

It adds that Teleport – its logistics arm – plans to base freighters in Bahrain to “strengthen connectivity” and expand its international network.

Bahrain transport minister Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa says the partnership “enhances” the kingdom’s position as a “strategic connector” between Asia, Europe, North America and other parts of the world.