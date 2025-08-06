Cathay Pacific says it has “confidence” that it will take delivery of its first Boeing 777-9 in 2027, as it confirms its older -300ERs will remain in service for at least 10 more years.

The confirmation comes as the airline placed an order for 14 more -9s, exercising purchase rights held since December 2013, when it placed an initial purchase of 21 -9s.

Cathay Group’s chief operations and service delivery officer Alex McGowan says Boeing is “making great progress” in flight testing, with a fifth test aircraft having commenced flying in recent days.

McGowan, who was speaking at the airline’s half-year results briefing, acknowledges that while Boeing has had “a troubled period” recently, “[we] are very encouraged by the renewed focus that Boeing leadership has on engineering and production quality.”

Cathay’s aircraft order – valued at around $8.1 billion at list prices – is expected to be a lift for Boeing’s 777X programme, which has been hit by production delays. More significantly, Cathay has not committed to Boeing jets since its 2013 order.

The Oneworld operator was to have taken its first 777-9 in 2021, a timeline that has since shifted right several times.

McGowan says that airline’s “mixed fleet” of older Boeing widebodies and newer Airbus A350s “gives us versatility…and flexibility”.

To this end, he says the airline will keep its -300ERs in service “until the mid- to late-2030s”, and newly-delivered -9s “will sit alongside” the older 777s. Several -300ERs are already fitted with new cabin products in business and premium economy classes, which will also be found on the newer 777s.