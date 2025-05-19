Cargo specialist Challenge Group indicates that it could operate up to 10 converted Boeing 777-300ER freighters, as preparation commences on its first example.

Challenge Group has transferred the first airframe from its previous owner to the facilities of Israel Aerospace Industries, for modification under its 777-300ERSF programme.

The company adds that it expects conversion of a further three aircraft, and has options on another four.

Challenge Group, which has previously signalled plans to lease a pair of 777-300ERSFs under an agreement with AerCap, says it will potentially bring 10 of the type into its fleet over the next five years.

“We are ready to embark on an exciting new journey, giving this passenger aircraft a second life in the world of trade,” says chief executive Yossi Shoukroun.

It is placing its first 777-300ERSF under a Maltese air operator’s certificate, the first example to be put on a registry within the European Union Aviation Safety Agency region.

This reinforces Malta’s “growing role as a key aviation hub”, the company states.

“[We are] already actively working alongside the Maltese Civil Aviation Directorate to integrate the aircraft into the operating certificate, while recruiting and training new pilots for the type rating,” it adds.

Challenge Group says the 777-300ERSF, which has a payload capability near 100t, will offer an “ideal, competitive solution” for “high-volume and complex verticals”.