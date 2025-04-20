China Southern Airlines has temporarily suspended the sale of its Boeing 787-8 fleet, as US-Chinese relations sour over US tariff policies.

The airline had disclosed last November that it was looking to sell all 10 of its 787-8s and had sought requests for proposals.

Its divestment package also featured a pair of GE Aerospace GEnx-1B engines for the twinjets.

But the carrier notified the Shanghai United Assets and Equity Exchange on 11 April that it was individually suspending the sales “in view of the existence of matters affecting property rights transactions”.

The suspension will run to 12 May.

China Southern had intended to make the aircraft available from this year and next.

Its notification confirms the identities of all 10 787s, including the first 787 delivered to the carrier in 2013.