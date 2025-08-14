Kuwaiti budget carrier Jazeera Airways is facing a tricky beginning to the second half of the year, after a sharp decline in second-quarter performance.

But the company says it is maintaining a “positive outlook” for the full year.

Jazeera points out that the 12-day Israeli-Iranian conflict caused a reduction in operations during June, contributing to a 7.5% fall in revenues – to KD48.6 million ($159 million) – for the three-month period.

It adds that longer flight times from airspace closures partly offset the lower operating expenses.

Operating profit sank by 28% to KD4.8 million, although net profit was 11% down owing to a one-time KD1.5 million gain from engine disposal.

Jazeera acknowledges that the beginning of the summer season has been marked by a “demand dislocation”, but says it expects the demand to shift to August-September.

It adds that it foresees “positive momentum” from the re-opening of Syrian routes as well as additional traffic rights to India.

Jazeera’s airport terminal operation fared better, slightly increasing both operating and net profit during the second quarter.