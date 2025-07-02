Budget carrier Wizz Air’s corporate and ESG officer, Yvonne Moynihan, has confirmed that she will succeed Marion Geoffroy as managing director of Wizz Air UK.

FlightGlobal had previously reported that Geoffroy – who has run the UK carrier for four years – would be stepping down from the position.

Geoffroy has since disclosed that she has been promoted to the position of Wizz Air group people officer, effective 1 July.

“After four incredible years with the most amazing team in the UK, doubling the size of the airline and eventually introducing the Airbus [A321XLR] to the G-registered fleet, here comes the new pink adventure,” she states in a social media post.

FlightGlobal had also reported that Moynihan had been appointed as a director of Wizz Air UK.

Moynihan has similarly posted a confirmation of her appointment as managing director of the airline, transferring from Budapest to London.

“I’m thrilled to be stepping into the role of leading the UK airline,” she adds. “The UK team has done an outstanding job building a strong foundation, and I’m excited to build on that momentum as we take Wizz Air UK to the next level. The UK is a key market for us, and we have bold ambitions for growth – so watch this space.”