Croatia Airlines has taken delivery of an Airbus A220-300 from US lessor Azorra, the first of three being sourced from the Florida-based company.

The aircraft is the third of the type to be introduced to the Croatian flag-carrier’s fleet – the airline is taking 15 for its modernisation programme.

Azorra has ordered 22 A220s directly from Airbus and six of them have been received and delivered to its airline customers.

The jet – serial number 55350 and registered 9A-CAL – has been flown to Zagreb from the Airbus assembly site in Montreal Mirabel.

Croatia Airlines chief executive Jasmin Bajic says the airline expects to receive five aircraft this year, enabling it to expand its network. It has introduce five new international routes this season.

He adds that the Azorra delivery “marks another step forward in the biggest project in our company’s history”, adding that the renewal will be completed by 2027.

Azorra says its lease agreement with the carrier includes delivery of the remaining two aircraft by 2026.

Founder and chief executive John Evans adds that the lessor is “committed to deepening our partnership” with Croatia Airlines during its transition to a single-type fleet.

Croatia Airlines has 10 other aircraft besides the A220s, comprising six Airbus A320-family models and four De Havilland Dash 8-400s.