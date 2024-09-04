Cyprus Airways has taken delivery of an Airbus A220-300, one of a batch of former EgyptAir aircraft which were picked up by US-based lessor Azorra.

Azorra acquired the 12 A220-300s from EgyptAir in February this year.

EgyptAir, which initially took delivery of A220s in 2019, had parked several of the aircraft as a result of problems affecting its Pratt & Whitney PW1500G engines.

It eventually opted to sell all 12 of the twinjets to Azorra.

Azorra, of which Cyprus Airways becomes a new customer, says the A220 delivered to the carrier features “freshly overhauled and updated engines” and that it will complement the airline’s Airbus fleet.

Cyprus Airways chief Thanos Paschalis indicates that Azorra will also deliver another “brand new” aircraft.

“The [A220] encompasses the latest technology in safety and operations and has one of the best environmental footprints of any aircraft flying,” he adds.

“Cyprus Airways is committed to developing its fleet based on safety, efficiency, sustainability and customer comfort.”