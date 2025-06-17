AirAsia is “still in discussions” about a potential order for smaller aircraft, amid reports that the airline group would be announcing orders – its first since the pandemic – at the Paris air show.

Capital A chief Tony Fernandes confirms that the airline group is in the market for more aircraft for future fleet growth. AirAsia is owned by Capital A, but is in the process of being divested to sister unit AirAsia X.

“We’re coming back after a very tough period [during the pandemic] and we definitely need more planes. We’re in discussions,” says Fernandes, who was speaking with FlightGlobal at the Paris air show.

While he does not specify the airframers or the number of aircraft, FlightGlobal understands the low-cost carrier group is speaking to Airbus – for its A220 programme – and Embraer for its E2-family aircraft.

A Reuters report on 11 June – citing unnamed sources – suggests AirAsia was leaning towards an order for at least 100 Airbus A220s and would announce it at the Paris air show.

However, Fernandes says the airline group would likely announce the order over the next three to six months.

AirAsia is an all-Airbus operator, with a fleet of A320-family narrowbodies. AirAsia X operates A330s on medium- to long-haul routes.