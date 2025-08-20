Swiss leisure carrier Edelweiss is to introduce its first Airbus A320neo, part of an expansion which will take the airline’s short-haul fleet to 16 aircraft next year.

The airline will take over an A320neo in April 2026, acquiring it from sister Lufthansa Group operator Swiss.

It has identified the airframe as HB-JDB, a Pratt & Whitney PW1100G-powered twinjet.

“The [A320neo] combines state-of-the-art, environmentally-friendly technology with greater comfort for our guests,’ says chief executive Bernd Bauer.

Prior to the A320neo’s arrival, Edelweiss will also receive from Swiss an older-variant A320 (HB-JLQ), fitted with CFM International CFM56s, in October this year.

Edelweiss says the short-haul expansion and modernisation will strengthen its position at Zurich.

Its long-haul fleet includes a pair of Airbus A350-900s, with four more expected to arrive by the end of next year, as well as five A340-300s.