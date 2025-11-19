EgyptAir is undertaking a sale and leaseback of three Airbus A350-900s through Singaporean aircraft lessor BOC Aviation.

The first delivery of the twinjets – powered by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines – is scheduled for this year.

EgyptAir Holding Company chief Ahmed Adel describes the A350 agreement with the lessor as “historic” and says it “marks a new chapter” for the carrier.

The airline ordered six additional A350-900s this year, adding to a previous agreement for 10 unveiled at the previous Dubai air show.

It will take the three from BOC Aviation under long-term operating and finance leases.

BOC Aviation chief Steven Townend says the twinjet is an “ideal choice” for airlines seeking to modernise their fleets.

Adel adds: “With these aircraft we can expand our network to more destinations, enhance our world-renowned reputation and build upon our new relationship with a leading and innovative lessor.”