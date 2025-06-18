EgyptAir has ordered a further six Airbus A350-900s, taking the Star Alliance carrier’s firm commitments for the type to 16.

The Egyptian carrier initially ordered 10 of the Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-powered A350s at the Dubai air show in 2023. The fresh order was disclosed at the Paris air show on 18 June.

EgyptAir chair and chief executive Ahmed Adel says: ”Today’s announcement reflects our commitment to integrating the next-generation aircraft into our fleet.

“It will enable us to meet rising demand for long-haul travel, support our network expansion plans over the next five years, and contribute to Egypt’s broader efforts to promote more sustainable air transport.”

Airbus’s executive vice-president for commercial aircraft sales, Benoit de Saint-Exupery, says: ”“This is the second time EgyptAir has placed an order for the A350 and the decision is testament to the value the aircraft provides.”