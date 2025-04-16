Embraer has gained type acceptance certificates for its E190-E2 and E195-E2 aircraft from the Mongolian regulator.

The certification paves the way for the eventual introduction of E190-E2s with Mongolian operator Hunnu Air.

The privately-owned carrier first disclosed plans to lease two E190-E2s in January this year, and will be taking delivery of its first E2 aircraft in April. Hunnu, an existing operator of E190s, plans to deploy the E2s on flights to “key tourist destinations” like Haikou and Sanya in China, as well as Phu Quoc in Vietnam.

“Certification paves the way for more business opportunities as we continue to expand our footprint in Mongolia. The E2 is ready to be a strategic asset for Mongolian carriers seeking to modernise their fleets and grow their networks. We look forward to supporting Mongolia’s growing aviation market with these game-changing aircraft,” says Martyn Holmes, chief commercial officer at Embraer Commercial Aviation.

The certification comes as Embraer aims to make inroads into neighbouring Mainland China. On 11 April, it announced the appointment of Chinese aerospace veteran Patrick Peng to head its China commercial operations.