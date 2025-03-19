Middle Eastern carrier Emirates is set to expand its Airbus A350-900 network to another seven destinations, including its first in Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

It will operate the twinjets to four Middle Eastern and north African cities – Baghdad, Amman, Dammam and Tunis – as well as Oslo, Istanbul and the Asian destination of Ho Chi Minh City.

All the A350 deployments will take place over the course of 1 June to 1 September, beginning with Tunis and Amman.

The Dubai-based carrier adds that it will increase A350 frequency to Bahrain and Kuwait as part of the roll-out, and bring forward by a month its plan to introduce the type to Bologna.

“Introduction of this aircraft and layering it on existing route schedules…enables Emirates to maintain a compelling competitive position as the airline of choice for discerning travellers,” says Emirates deputy president Adnan Kazim.

Emirates is operating the A350s with a three-class configuration comprising 312 seats including 32 in business-class and 21 in the premium-economy cabin.