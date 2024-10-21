Middle Eastern carrier Emirates is aiming to take a decision by the end of this year whether to take the Boeing 777-8F or Airbus A350-1000F as its future freighter from 2028.

The Dubai-based carrier disclosed the timeline after signing for five more Boeing 777Fs to expand its SkyCargo fleet.

Emirates is already a customer for the 777-8 passenger aircraft, having committed to 35 of the twinjet variant at last year’s Dubai air show.

It is also preparing to introduce its first A350 this year, with the -900 version joining the passenger fleet, although Emirates has stopped short of ordering the -1000.

“As part of its vision for the next era of its growth, Emirates plans to make a decision by the end of this calendar year on its future freighter fleet for 2028-29 and beyond,” the company says.

Its agreement for additional 777Fs, which follows a similar deal unveiled in July, brings to 14 the number of outstanding deliveries of the type to the carrier. Emirates says the jets will be handed over from 2025-26.

Emirates is also extending leases on four 777Fs in its fleet through a renewed agreement with lessor Dubai Aerospace Enterprise.

The carrier currently has 11 777Fs in operation, and says the latest firm order will bring its total number of “production-built” 777Fs to 21 by the end of 2026.

“Demand for Emirates’ air cargo services has been booming,” says Emirates chair Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum.

“This reflects Dubai’s growing prominence as a preferred and trusted global logistics hub, and also the success of Emirates SkyCargo’s bespoke solutions that address the needs of shippers in different industry sectors.”

The agreement serves to indicate Emirates’ support to Boeing, despite the upheaval at the US airframer and the delays to the 777X programme of which Emirates is a customer.

Emirates states that it is still “invested” in conversion of 10 777-300ERs into freighters to expand its cargo capacity.